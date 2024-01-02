Dad Aamir Khan Greets Paparazzi Outside His Mumbai Home Ahead of Daughter Ira's Wedding

Aamir Khan spotted outside his Mumbai home ahead of daughter's wedding

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was spotted outside his house in Mumbai ahead of his daughter Ira Khan's wedding. The actor was papped in a casual outfit as he smiled and waved at the paparazzi. Earlier in the day, bride-to-be Ira Khan was also pictured outside her dad's house in Bandra. Ira was spotted smiling widely in a blue top and skirt. Ahead of Ira Khan's and Nupur Shikhare wedding on January 3, her dad Aamir Khan and mom Reena Dutta's houses in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood have been decorated with lights and flowers.

Take a look at the father of the bride below:

Now take a look at the bride-to-be Ira Khan:

Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao was spotted at his daughter Ira's haldi ceremony. For the happy occasion, Kiran Rao was seen wearing a lovely purple saree draped in the traditional Maharashtrian style known as nauvari. The filmmaker smiled at the paparazzi stationed outside the venue and also posed for a couple of images before entering the venue.

Just a few days ahead of their big day, News18 report revealed that the wedding will take place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The report added that the families have decided to honour Nupur's roots with a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding date was revealed by Aamir Khan earlier this year. In a conversation with News 18, the actor said, "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is - waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) - he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who... they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other."