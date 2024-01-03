Aamir Khan And Sons Junaid, Azad, Ex-Wife Kiran Rao At Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi Ceremony

Aamir Khan and Junaid, Kiran Rao and Azad pictured at the venue.

Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare are all set to get married today. Ahead of their big day, a haldi ceremony was held on Tuesday, followed by a mehendi ceremony in the evening. Aamir Khan was pictured at daughter Ira's mehendi ceremony last night. He was pictured at the venue along with son Junaid. Meanwhile, filmmaker and Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao was also photographed arriving at the venue along with son Azad. She and Azad were dressed in their festive finery, while Aamir and Junaid were dressed in casual outfits. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. The proposal was anything but conventional. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated.

See photos from last night here:

Ira Khan's wedding festivities began with a haldi ceremony on Tuesday. Aamir Khan, dressed in a casual outfit, greeted the paparazzi stationed outside his residence in the afternoon.

Aamir Khan's ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta were all smiles as they checked into the venue for yesterday's festivities. Take a look:

Ahead of the wedding, Nupur Shikhare shared this post for his wife-to-be and he wrote, "One more day of being your fiance Ira Khan. I love you so much."

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad. Aamir Khan's son Junaid will make his acting debut with a project titled Maharaj, which will collaboratively be made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix.