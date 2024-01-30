Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Get New Tattoos: 'Taking Some Island Back'

Nupur Shikhare shared these images. (courtesy: nupur_popeye)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in Mumbai earlier this month, after which they flew to Udaipur, Rajasthan for their big, fat wedding festivities. The couple went to Bali for their honeymoon. On Instagram, the newlywed couple shared pictures of their new tattoos. They both got turtles inked. Ira wrote, "That's just mad. I'm going to be staring at it all day long." Sharing another click, Nupur wrote, "Taking some island back." Nupur Shikhare shared a video from his scuba diving session at the Gili Islands, where he spotted the turtle which may have been the inspiration behind his tattoo and he wrote, "Had the most beautiful time diving here at Gili-T." Ira commented on the post, "Haan. Okay. Now let's look at what you posted." She added in another comment, "I love you." She wrote "turtle," adding a couple of emojis.

See photos of the tattoos here:

Here is a post from Nupur Shikhare's scuba diving session:

Earlier, Ira Khan posted a video from her wedding day and she wrote, "This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realised we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings) It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead."

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated.