International Film Festival Of India 2019 Steering Committee This Year Includes Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur And Others

Karan Johar and producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor will be part of IFFI. (Courtesy: R, karanjohar )

Highlights Karan, Siddharth, Feroz and Subhash Ghai has confirmed their name The film festival will also celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birthday The festival will held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor will be part of the steering committee of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday. "For the steering committee, Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Feroz Abbas Khan and Subhash Ghai have already confirmed their names. They will steer the whole thing because it has to be a professional show," Javadekar told the media here.

The film festival will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. "We will also have a business exhibition at the event because it is a good time to showcase latest film technologies and an exhibition of Gandhi 'Gandhi150'," the Minister added.

Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) President John Bailey will also be a part of the festival. Ahead of the IFFI 2019, private theatres in Goa are being hired to screen popular films as part of the festival.

"In the past, people did not get tickets to watch popular films, so we are enrolling private theatres to screen those films," Javadekar added.

The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.