Here Is How IFFI Will Mark 100 Years Of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, ANR And Mohammed Rafi

The 55th International Film Festival of India will take place from November 20 to 28 at Goa's Panaji. This year, the coveted film festival will celebrate the centenaries of four Indian cinema legends – Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, ANR and Mohammed Rafi. The opening ceremony of IFFI, scheduled for November 20, will honour these cinematic legends with a special tribute. The ceremony will feature an audiovisual presentation that highlights the remarkable journeys and contributions of these icons to the world of cinema.

At the festival, the legendary figures will be honoured on specific dates – ANR on November 22, Raj Kapoor on November 24, Mohammed Rafi on November 26 and Tapan Sinha on November 27.

A restored version of the 1953 classic Devadasu, which solidified Telugu film icon ANR's legacy, will be screened during the gala. This screening also marks the centenary of ANR's birth, which was celebrated on September 20.

Tapan Sinha, a renowned director in Bengali cinema during the 1970s and 1980s, will be honoured with a screening of his 1976 classic Harmonium at the festival. His centenary was observed on October 2.

IFFI will feature a digitally restored version of the iconic film Awaara, directed and headlined by Raj Kapoor. His 100th birthday anniversary will be marked on December 14.

Mohammed Rafi will be honoured at IFFI for his memorable songs in the 1961 film Hum Dono. The film will be showcased with an enhanced audio and visual restoration to celebrate his centenary, which falls on December 24.

“The 55th IFFI's centenary celebrations are an homage to the enduring influence of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi on Indian cinema. By bringing together art, history, and interactive experiences, IFFI seeks to inspire future generations through the legacies of these luminaries. Join us as we celebrate the spirit of Indian cinema and honour the legends who continue to inspire audiences and creators worldwide," stated a part of the press note released by the IFFI organisers.

The upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India will also feature in-depth panel discussions and in-conversation sessions with esteemed guests and family members of the four cinema legends. These sessions will offer unique insights into the lives and enduring legacies of these iconic figures.