'I Try, Papa,' Writes Karan Johar In Note To Father Yash. It's Okay To Cry

A throwback picture of Karan Johar with his father Yash Johar. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Highlights Karan Johar's post recieved over 1 lakh likes on Instagram Karan Johar lost his father to cancer in 2004 "I fail, I succeed but I always try," wrote KJo

Karan Johar shared an emotional note for his late filmmaker father Yash Johar on his Instagram profile on Thursday and it might leave you teary-eyed. The filmmaker shared a picture of his father on Instagram and wrote: "He said to me once... 'People need, you have to be there for people because one day you will need them to stand by you.' I try papa. I fail, I succeed but I always try." KJo's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram. The comments section was full of remarks from some of Karan Johar's closest friends in the film industry, which include Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Ekta Kapoor and others.

Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

KJo lost his father to cancer in the year 2004. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director frequently recalls his fond memories with his father by sharing throwback pictures on social media. A few weeks ago, KJo shared a "Flashback Friday" which featured Yash Johar along with some of the biggest stars of his times. "Papa with Raj Kapoor, Sadhana, Anand Bakshi, R K Nayyar and Rajendra Kumar, KJo captioned the post.

On Father's Day this year, Karar Johar shared this post:

Karan Johar's father Yash Johar was a renowned film producer, who had worked with all the biggest stars of his times. He had produced films such as Dostana (1980), Agneepath (1990), Duplicate(1998), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) among many others.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently produced Student Of the Year 2. His upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, Brahmastra and Netflix's Guilty, starring Kiara Advani. He will also direct the period drama Takht.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.