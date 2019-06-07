Can You Spot All The Stars In Karan Johar's Million Dollar Throwback Pic?

Karan Johar shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Highlights Karan Johar shared a throwback picture on Instagram KJo's post received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram The picture features Yash Johar with several stars

You can't claim to be a true blue Bollywood fan if you can't identify all the stars in Karan Johar's million dollar throwback picture. The filmmaker made the best use of "Flashback Friday" and shared a rare throwback picture on his Instagram profile which features the evergreen stars of Bollywood. The grey scale picture features KJo's late filmmaker father Yash Johar along with 'The Show-Man' of Indian cinema- Raj Kapoor, veteran actress Sadhana, Dil Ek Mandir actor Ranjendra Kumar. That's's not it, the photograph also featured other dignitaries, which included lyricist Anand Bakshi and filmmaker R K Nayyar.

Karan Johar captioned the post: "Flashback Friday. Papa with Raj Kapoor, Sadhana, Anand Bakshi, R K Nayyar and Rajendra Kumar." Just like us, KJo's fans were also delighted to see the picture and the 3 lakh likes on the post prove that. Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

KJo frequently shares throwback pictures which feature him along with his father. KJo lost his father to cancer in the year 2004. On Father's Day last year, the filmmaker shared a lovely picture of himself along with his father from his teenage days and he wrote: "He taught me the strength of goodness....the overemphasis on success and even the positives of failure....I miss seeing him but I talk to him every day! He is my morning prayer."

Karan Johar's father Yash Johar was a renowned film producer, who had worked with all the biggest stars of his times. He had produced films such as Dostana (1980), Agneepath (1990), Duplicate (1998), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) among many others.

On the work front, Karan Johar produced Student Of the Year 2. He will also produce Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. He will also direct the period drama Takht.