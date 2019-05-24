Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor Got The 'Tightest Hug' From Karan Johar In New York

Karan Johar with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights KJo met Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York "My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema," wrote Karan Johar "Sometimes simple words mean so big," wrote Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who are currently in New York, have been visited by several Bollywood stars and the latest addition to this list is Karan Johar. The filmmaker, who was in the Big Apple, managed to take some time off his busy schedule and met Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Karan Johar shared a picture from his meeting with his "favourite couple" on Instagram and he wrote: "My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema. I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them.... Strong, resilient and full of positivity. Neetuji and Chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love. Thank you for your energy. Love you."

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture on her Instagram profile, in which she revealed that Karan Johar gave them the "tightest hug and the longest kiss" and said that half of the love is from his mother Hiroo Johar. "Sometimes simple words mean so big," wrote Neetu Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment for cancer in New York and during his stay there, the actor was visited by several Bollywood stars. Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal dropped by to meet the Kapoors, snippets from which have been shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram profile.

Rishi Kapoor, who moved to New York in September last year, has now been declared cancer free. Speaking to news agency IANS recently, Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir said: "He is doing much better. Hopefully, he should be back in a month or two and his spirits are up and there is a lot of positivity in his behaviour."

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019