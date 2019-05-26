'Little Ones' AbRam, Roohi And Yash Are The Stars Of Gauri Khan's Birthday Message For Karan Johar

Gauri Khan shared the photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Karan Johar turned a year older on May 25 and on the occasion of his 47th birthday, his friends from Bollywood greeted him on social media. The most adorable one came from Gauri Khan, who is also a close friend of Karan Johar. Gauri wished the producer in a unique style. She posted a photo on Instagram where her son AbRam and Karan's children Yash and Roohi can be seen playing in a pool while Gauri is also seen playing along with them. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote: "Love and best wishes always, Karan Johar ... With the little ones!"

Karan Johar, who is known for giving blockbuster hits like My Name Is Khan, 2 States, Agneepath, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and many others, is currently in New York. The producer even met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the city.

Not only Gauri Khan but several other celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Twinkle Khanna and Arjun Kapoor also wished their favourite Karan Johar on their social media handles.

Gauri Khan is a famous interior designer who has designed houses of many celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and others.

Karan Johar, whose last film Kalankdidn't perform well at the box office, is currently working on his directorial skills for his upcoming film Takht. Takht is a period film which features Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.