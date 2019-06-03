Shah Rukh Khan's Appreciation Post For Aditya Chopra And Karan Johar - They 'Fulfilled Every Dream' He Had

Shah Rukh Khan shared the photo on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday shared an emotional and appreciation note for his friends and filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra for supporting him and fulfilling his dreams throughout his journey in Bollywood. Sharing a picture with the two filmmakers, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "Dreamers are good. But if those dreams are not given a direction they mean nothing. These two fulfilled every dream I had, over and above every dream they had for themselves. Aditya and Karan. Why share this with all? Because you should know that more important than your dreams are those who fulfill them for you."

For those who don't know, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar started their careers as independent directors with films starring Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. Aditya made his directorial debut with 1995 blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, which featured SRK and Kajol in main roles. Also, Karan Johar made his debut as a director in 1998 with film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Rani Mukerji along with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Aditya Chopra produces films under the banner of Yash Raj Films while Karan Johar runs Dharma Productions.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's appreciation post:

Dreamers r good. But if those dreams r not given a direction they mean nothing.These 2 fulfilled every dream I had,over & above every dream they had for themselves.Adi & Karan. Y share this with all? Cos u should know, more important than ur dreams r those who fulfil them for u pic.twitter.com/RzsMRYUMet — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 2, 2019

Both Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra have given the 53-year-old actor some of the best superhit films that he will cherish for the rest of his life. After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan and Dear Zindagi while Aditya Chopra directed SRK in several films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Chak De! India, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Fan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai-directed Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, in which he played the role of a dwarf. He is reportedly working with Farah Khan on her upcoming film, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty.