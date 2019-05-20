Dear Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan Doesn't Want To Have Read Your 'Gems Of Wisdom' Online

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan photographed at an event.

Highlights Gauri Khan shared a post about her work on social media SRK reacted to Gauri Khan's post on Monday "I have to read them online and learn," wrote SRK

Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky response to Gauri Khan's latest tweet is every husband ever. On Monday, Gauri Khan shared an article on her Twitter profile, in which she talked about striking a balance between work and professional life and gave career advice. Shah Rukh Khan added a dash of his signature humour and reacted to Gauri's tweet. The 53-year-old actor wrote:"I wish she gave me these gems of wisdom about work at home too! I have to read them online and learn." Gauri Khan has not reacted to SRK's post as of now but we are eagerly waiting for her response.

Meanwhile, take a look at SRK's tweet here:

I wish she gave me these gems of wisdom about work at home too! I have to read them online...and learn. https://t.co/F9BEhxMSlm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 20, 2019

SRK never shies away from expressing his love for Gauri on social media, be it sharing loved-up pictures or encouraging her on her achievements. Remember how the actor congratulated Gauri when she featured on Fortune India's Most Powerful Women last year? SRK tweeted, "On our family list of 'Fortunate' she is the most powerful."

This is what we are talking about:

On our family list of 'Fortunate' she is the most powerful! https://t.co/XWi5m1aFzg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 27, 2018

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero. The actor will reportedly be seen in the Farah Khan-directed untitled film, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty.

Apart from being a film producer, Gauri Khan is an interior decorator. She has redecorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos and she also runs a store named Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 21 (their eldest child), Suhana (18) and 5-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

