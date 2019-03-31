Gauri Shared 'A Little Secret' About Shah Rukh Khan. He Couldn't Stop Laughing

Gauri Khan shared this photo from the award night (courtesy gaurikhan)

Highlights Gauri said SRK takes much longer to dress up than she does She said SRK takes 2-3 hours to get ready Shah and Gauri won the Most Stylish Couple Award

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri together on stage means fun X infinity! The 53-year-old superstar and his interior designer wife won the Most Stylish Couple Award at the recently held HT's Most Stylish Awards night. On her Instagram, Gauri celebrated the win with her favourite moments from the award night and treated fans to a "little secret" about Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri spilled the beans on who takes longer to get dressed for an event in her acceptance speech as she said: "For someone who's claiming that he has got nothing to do with style, I just have to tell you a little secret - whenever we are going out or stepping out for a party, I am usually out in 20 mins, ready and perfectly on time, and he takes may be 2-3 hours."

Shah Rukh Khan, who accompanied Gauri to the stage, may have been slightly embarrassed but simply couldn't stop laughing. "So, tonight I made a special effort and I took 2-3 hours and I think he took 6," Gauri added as she sent the audience into a fit of laughter.

Before Gauri could go on, Shah Rukh Khan quickly intervened said: "And I think you are looking very stunning!" Gauri Khan shared the videos with the caption: "An enjoyable evening... celebrated in style." Take a look at it here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri sent the paparazzi in a tizzy as they made a couple-entry on the award's black carpet - she was stunning in an off-shoulder jumpsuit while Shah Rukh was suave and dapper in a suited look. Aren't these two simply gorgeous?

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri in 1991 and the couple are parents to three children - AbRam, Suhana and Aryan. Gauri headlines a boutique interior designing label called Gauri Khan Designs. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, titled Saare Jahan se Achha, in the pipeline.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.