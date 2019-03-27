Shah Rukh Khan's Post On World Theatre Day Comes With A Special Message For Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan certainly knows how to set the Internet ablaze and his latest Instagram entry, which complements the World Theater Day, totally stole our hearts. This is the story of SRK's World Theater Day post, for which the 53-year-old actor brought out his romantic best. SRK shared an adorable selfie along with his film producer wife Gauri Khan and captioned it in the most beautiful way possible. In his post, the Zero actor described being with Gauri Khan like "being on stage." Here's what Shah Rukh wrote: "Being with you is like being on stage. There's so much light, I can't see anything else. Curiosity to know new, humility to accept will never know if fully... Makes you an actor." He added the hashtag "#WorldTheaterDay" to the post.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Gauri Khan and SRK often feature on each other's Instagram profile. Here are some of our favourite posts:

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 21 (their eldest child), Suhana (18) and 5-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, in which he played a dwarf.

Besides being a film producer, Gauri Khan is an interior decorator. She has redecorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos and she also runs a store named Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai.

