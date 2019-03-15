Seen This Epic Pic Of Chris Martin With Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor?

Gauri Khan shared this star-studded photo. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan treated her Instafam to an epic picture on Friday evening and it had us hooked immediately. Why, you ask? Well, let's just say that the picture features too many stars in a single frame. Gauri added a picture of herself and SRK along with Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin to her Instagram profile. BTW, did we tell you that besides SRK and Gauri, the photograph also features Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla. The picture appears to be from Switzerland, where all the stars had converged for the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. In her post, Gauri tagged all the stars and added the caption: "A huddle with Chris Martin." She accompanied the post with a heart emoji. Needless to say, the picture received lots of love from fans and it is going insanely viral on social media.

Without much ado, check out the post here:

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan and Chris Martin had an interesting Twitter exchange, wherein the Coldplay artist shared a list of some of his favourite songs on the official Twitter account of Colplay and he signed off his note, saying: "Shah Rukh Khan forever." What followed suit was a sweet reply from Shah Rukh, who wrote: "Will surely listen to the music you are listening to my man. Will send you some Indian music too. Love to you and health and life forever and more to you."

Check out the Twitter conversation here:

Will surely listen to the the music u are listening to my man. Will send u some Indian music too. Love to you & health and life Forever and more to you https://t.co/iAmPIb6sa7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 11, 2019

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan had hosted Chris Martin along with his Coldplay colleagues at their Mumbai residence in 2016.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, alongside his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

