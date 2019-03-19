Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam Have A Strong Posing Game. Here's Proof

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

We can't help but love Gauri Khan's latest Instagram post. Why, you ask? Well, the picture features father-son duo Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam, dressed in Native American outfits. The duo can also be seen wearing big headgears in the picture. Gauri Khan revealed that the picture was taken in Courchevel, France. In the post shared by Gauri Khan, five-year-old AbRam poses like a pro and no points for guessing, his strong posing game could be attributed to his father. The picture garnered over 1 lakh likes within a few hours and remarks like "like father like son" and "cutest father son duo" kept popping up in the comments section.

Take a look at Gauri Khan's post here:

Shah Rukh and AbRam returned from Dubai on Tuesday morning. Little AbRam seems uncomfortable as flashbulbs popped at him at the airport. AbRam could be seen hiding his face with a soft toy that he was carrying with him. Here are the pictures from the airport.

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam.

AbRam photographed at the airport.

Gauri Khan frequently delights her fans with adorable pictures of AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan. How can we forget the oh-so-adorable Christmas greeting, in which AbRam could be seen replicating his father's iconic pose.

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

The list of adorable SRK-AbRam pictures would be incomplete without the photograph, in which AbRam could be seen planting a kiss on his father's forehead. "Can we just declare them the 'sweetest' couple in the world," Gauri Khan captioned the post.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their third child AbRam in May 2013. The couple got married in 1991 and other than AbRam, the star couple are parents to Aryan and Suhana Khan.

