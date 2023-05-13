Taapsee Pannu Is Holidaying In Los Angeles And She Is Not Alone

Taapsee Pannu shared these images. (courtesy: taapsee)

Please don't disturb, Taapsee Pannu. She is busy enjoying her time in Los Angeles. Travel buddies: sister Shagun Pannu and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe. From posing against the iconic Hollywood sign board to soaking in the Sun, her travel album is all things nice. The actress has shared some pictures on Instagram Stories. The first one is a blurred pic of Taapsee, in an all-black uber-cool look, crossing a road. The text attached to it read, “Hello LA.” We also get a glimpse of the night scene. See photos from the album here:

Screenshot of Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story

Next, Taapsee Pannu is looking at the Hollywood sign. She picked a pair of shorts with a denim shirt for her day out. Her pink shoes were too cute to miss. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Here's looking at ya.”

Screenshot of Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story

Now, it's time to look at the “mandatory tourist photo”. The Pannu sisters are smiling ear to ear as they pose against the Hollywood sign.

Screenshot of Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story

Taapsee Pannu also shared an image of the stunning view and we can't thank her enough for it.

Screenshot of Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story

Nothing to see here, just Taapsee Pannu in “not a comfortable position.”

Screenshot of Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story

Taapsee Pannu has also shared a video featuring her rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe and sister Shagun Pannu. The two are talking about a rattlesnake. In the background, we can hear Taapsee saying, “Maybe, it's just a rat.”

Screenshot of Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story

Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Dhak Dhak, directed by Tarn Dudeja. The film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi.Taapsee shared the happy news with a poster on Instagram and wrote, “Starting a new journey with one….4 women. 4 bikes. 1 epic journey.” To this, Dia Mirza said, “Thank you for trusting us and for telling this story.” Sanjana Sanghi added, “Can't believe it's real!!”

Dhak Dhak will hit the theatres this year.