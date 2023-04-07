The Result After Taapsee Pannu's 'Months Of Grilling.' She Really Earned Her Reward

Taapsee Pannu posted this image. (courtesy: taapsee)

Is there anything that Taapsee Pannu cannot do? After impressing cinema lovers with her acting skills, the actress turned producer with the intent to back new talent. Taapsee has always managed to fit into each of her characters by moulding herself to suit the demands of her role. Now, in a new post, Taapsee Pannu is flaunting her toned physique and abs, which she refers to as biscuits in jest, in the caption. Sharing a photo with her trainer and fitness expert Sujeet Kargutkar, Taapsee Pannu said: “Months of grilling and hard work only so I could have the biscuits and he could have his cup of tea. Sujeet Kargutkar you finally have the picture and I'm off to have my chole bhature and croissants.”

In response to the amazing images, Huma Qureshi wrote, “Bomb [fire emoji]. Angad Bedi wrote: “Taapsee Pannu, no means no,” referring to a dialogue from their film Pink. Actress Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “[Fire emojis] Damn girl.” Pratik Gandhi dropped a shocked emoji along with a bicep emoticon. Shreya Dhanwanthary gushed, “Holy wow [heart-eye emoji].” Tahira Kashyap said, “Wow,” with fire and heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Before her fitness update, Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse of her girls' trip to Rajasthan. Sharing several images by the pools and quaint restaurants, the actress said, “10 years. A lot has changed. But in these pictures are a few things that haven't. We had to catch up on a lot of madness…”

A few days ago, Taapsee Pannu shared a still from a photoshoot where she looks her glamorous best. In the caption, she said: “You are not controlling the storm and you are not lost in it. You are the storm.” In response, Neena Gupta said, “You are a fighter.”

Since her debut in Hindi cinema with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, Taapsee Pannu has gained recognition for her remarkable performances in both critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Her notable works include Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Thappad, Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, and Mission Mangal, among others. She will be seen soon in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Dunki, among others.