Inside Sunny Deol's Birthday Festivities With Dad Dharmendra. See Pics

Dharmendra with Sunny Deol. (courtesy aapkadharam)

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who celebrates his 64th birthday today, shared a picture from his birthday festivities on his Instagram account on Monday (more on that later). The actor's fans and family members wished him on social media, sharing some of the sweetest messages for the actor. Sunny Deol's father and Bollywood veteran Dharmendra posted a picture from the celebrations on Twitter. He wrote in his note for son: "Love you all for your loving response... Your good wishes on Sunny's birthday. Friends, you are always close to our heart. Khushi mein.....aaj to intiha ho gai tweets ki...Bore ho gaiye honge aap .Ab kuchh din chup rahoonga."

See Dharmendra's post here:

Love you all , for your loving response..... your good wishes on Sunny's Birthday Friends, you are always close to our heart ..........khushi mein.....aai to intiha ho gai tweets ki......bore ho gaiye hoon ge aap......Ab kuchh din chup rahon ga .... pic.twitter.com/iB5nDEZVyh — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's brother Bobby posted a picture of the birthday boy and he wrote in his note: "Happy birthday bhaiya. Happy birthday to the greatest soul! A brother, a father, a friend."

Check out Bobby Deol's birthday wish for Sunny Deol:

Sunny Deol also posted a picture of himself along with his birthday cake and he wrote: "Love you all for all the love you give me," he wrote. In the comments section, Esha Deol wrote: "Happy Birthday bhaiya." Take a look at the post:

Sunny and Bobby Deol are veteran actor Dharmendra's children with his first wife Prakash Kaur, whom he married in 1954. Sunny Deol is best-known for featuring in movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Big Brother, Damini, Darr, Border and Tridev. He co-starred with brother Bobby Deol in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana film series and Poster Boys. After acting, Sunny Deol ventured into politics.