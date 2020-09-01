Sunny And Bobby Deol's Birthday Wishes For Their Mom Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Bobby Deol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iambobbydeol)

Sunny and Bobby Deol made their mom Prakash Kaur's birthday extra special on Tuesday by wishing her on social media. The Deol brothers posted million-dollar pictures of themselves and their mother and accompanied them with short yet sweet birthday notes. In Sunny Deol's post, he can be seen happily posing for the camera with Prakash Kaur sitting beside him. "Happy birthday, mom," he wrote. Bobby Deol shared a picture featuring himself, his big brother and his mom and sent his best wishes like this: "Maa, happy birthday." Sunny and Bobby Deol are veteran actor Dharmendra's children with his first wife Prakash Kaur but more on that later.

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 and apart from Sunny and Bobby Deol, they are parents to daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta. In 1979, Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini but he didn't divorce Prakash Kaur. Esha and Ahana Deol are the daughters of Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol is best-known for his performances in films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Big Brother, Damini, Darr, Border, Karz and Tridev. He co-starred with brother Bobby Deol in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana film series and Poster Boys.

Bobby Deol was last seen in recently-released web-series Aashram, which is directed by Prakash Jha. His film Class Of '83 also released recently on Netflix. In the film, which is set in 1983, Bobby Deol plays the role of policeman Vijay Singh, who trains a group of aspiring Mumbai Police candidates to take down a notorious gangster in Mumbai.