Sunny And Bobby Deol In A Major Blast From The Past. Pic Courtesy Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra, on Saturday, flipped through the pages of his family album and shared a major blast from the past featuring his sons - actor Sunny and Bobby Deol - on social media. The black and white photograph features a much, much younger Sunny Deol. In the throwback, the Deol brothers can be seen "engrossed in something very interesting" (not our words, Dharmendra's words). Both Sunny and Bobby Deol can be seen wearing shirts in the picture. Sharing the picture on Twitter, the Sholey actor wrote: "Sunny, Bob engrossed in something very interesting." Sunny and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Parkash Kaur. He has also daughters Esha and Ahana Deol with actress Hema Malini, whom he married in 1979. Check out the throwback picture here:

Sunny, Bob engrossed in something very interesting pic.twitter.com/8znpfPHmB7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 8, 2020

The trailer of Bobby Deol's upcoming film Class Of '83 released on social media on Friday and the actor has been garnering a whole lot of praise since then. In the film, which is set in 1983, he plays the role of policeman Vijay Singh, who trains a group of aspiring Mumbai Police candidates to take down a notorious gangster in the Mumbai.

Watch the trailer here:

Dharmendra has starred in hits like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Kaajal, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Bhagawat and Charas. His son Sunny Deol is best-known for his performances in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Ghayal. Bobby Deol has featured in films like Badal, Barsaat, Ajnabee, Soldier, Apne and Tango Charlie, to name a few.