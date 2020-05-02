On Hema Malini And Dharmendra's Wedding Anniversary, Daughter Esha Shares Priceless Pic

Dharmendra with Esha Deol. (courtesy: iameshadeol )

On Hema Malini and Dharmendra's wedding anniversary, their daughters Esha and Ahana posted wishes in the form of throwback pictures on their respective Instagram profiles. Esha shared a set of pictures - some were throwbacks and others were relatively recent. She captioned the post: "Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma and papa. I love you both so much and pray to god to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness , love , happiness and the best of health." Take a look at Esha Deol's post here:

Meanwhile, Ahana also shared super cute pictures of her parents on Instagram and she wrote: "Happy 40th wedding anniversary to my love bugs. Wish you many years of togetherness and many more adventures together. Love you both immensely. Love you."

Dharmendra and Hema Malini co-starred in films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi and Dream Girl, The actress shared a tweet, thanking fans for all the wishes. "Dharam ji and I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings and good wishes that have always been with us all through these years," she tweeted.

Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years pic.twitter.com/tEtO6L4Boj — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2020

Dharmendra was 19-years-old when he married Parkash Kaur in 1954. They are parents to sons Sunny and Bobby Deol - both actors - and daughters Vijeeta and Ajeeta. Dharmendra and Hema Malini are parents to daughter Esha and Ahana Deol. Esha took up acting like her parents while Ahana is a trained classical dancer and has performed many times with her mother and sister.

On the work front, Hema Malini was last seen in the romantic comedy Shimla Mirch, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao. Dharmendra's last release was the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, in which he starred with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.