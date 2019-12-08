On Dharmendra's Birthday, Bobby, Esha And Ahana Deol's Wishes Came In The Form Of Throwback Pics

Dharmendra with Bobby Deol. (Image courtesy: iambobbydeol)

As Bollywood actor Dharmendra celebrates his 84th birthday, his friends, fans and family members posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for him but one birthday wish that stole our hearts was posted by Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol. On Sunday morning, Bobby Deol shared a greyscale throwback picture on his Instagram profile. Bobby did not reveal when or where the picture was taken, but it happens to be from Bobby's childhood days. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen happily posing for the camera. Bobby Deol accompanied his post with a caption that read, "Man with the golden heart. A very happy birthday, Papa."

Take a look at Bobby Deol's post here:

Meanwhile Esha Deol - Dharmendra's daughter with Hema Malini, also posted a throwback picture of the actor on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Happy Birthday, Papa. Love you. Stay blessed, happy and healthy always."

