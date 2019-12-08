On Dharmendra's Birthday, Bobby, Esha And Ahana Deol's Wishes Came In The Form Of Throwback Pics

As Bollywood actor Dharmendra celebrates his 84th birthday, his friends, fans and family members posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for him but one birthday wish that stole our hearts was posted by Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol. On Sunday morning, Bobby Deol shared a greyscale throwback picture on his Instagram profile. Bobby did not reveal when or where the picture was taken, but it happens to be from Bobby's childhood days. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen happily posing for the camera. Bobby Deol accompanied his post with a caption that read, "Man with the golden heart. A very happy birthday, Papa."
Take a look at Bobby Deol's post here:
Meanwhile Esha Deol - Dharmendra's daughter with Hema Malini, also posted a throwback picture of the actor on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Happy Birthday, Papa. Love you. Stay blessed, happy and healthy always."
Ahana Deol also posted a set of adorable photographs of his father on Instagram. She wrote an extensive note along with the picture. "I have learned a lot from you. Courage, patience, forgiveness and a lot more but most importantly I've learned how to love and you do that best without a lesson or advice. It's just natural. I love you so deeply. Happy birthday, my sweet papa. Wish you nothing but the best."
On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Navaniat Singh's 2018 comedy-drama Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The film also starred his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and actress Kriti Kharbanda.