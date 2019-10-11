Dharmendra After Dengue Scare: 'I'm Hale And Hearty'

Dharmendra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: aapkadharam)

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday assured his fans that he was 'hale and hearty' after he was briefly hospitalised due to dengue. Dharmendra shared a picture of an article about his hospitalisation in a Hindi newspaper and wrote, "Love you friends, I am hale and hearty with your good wishes." In a separate post, the 83-year-old actor wrote, "Friends, I was in Lucknow when I was diagnosed with dengue. I'm better now." Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital last week and after he responded well to the treatment, the doctors decided to discharge him after three days.

"He was diagnosed with dengue few days back and was admitted to the hospital. He returned home three days back. He is a bit better now, he is taking rest," a source close to the actor told PTI.

On the films front, Dharmendra was last seen in 2015 film Second Hand Husband but he has been fairly active in the film circuit. Last month, Dharmendra attended several promotional events for his grandson Karan Deol's (son of actor Sunny Deol) debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He also attended screenings and gave interviews to ensure Karan Deol's film gets a boost at the box office.

Dharmendra was a name to reckon with in Bollywood in the Sixties, Seventies and the Eighties. He reportedly holds the record of most number of hits in a career spanning for over 50 years. Sholay, Satyakam, Naya Zamana, Dharam Veer, Loafer, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Anupama, Phool Aur Patthar and Mera Gaon Mera Desh are just few of his best-known films.

(With inputs from PTI)

