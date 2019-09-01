Dharmendra Posts Throwback Pic Of Sunny Deol: 'Wanted To Photograph Him Without Towel'

Dharmendra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aapkadharam)

Highlights Dharmendra shared a picture on Twitter He posted a throwback picture of his elder son "My most innocent son," wrote Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared yet another throwback picture on his Instagram profile and we bet it will melt your heart. On Sunday, the 83-year-old actor took a trip down the memory lane and treated his fans to an old picture of his actor son Sunny Deol, who can be seen posing innocently for camera in just a towel. However, Dharmendra expressed his thoughts out loud and said that he wanted to "photograph" little Sunny "without a towel" at that time. "My most innocent son, I wanted to photograph him without towel. Poor Sunny said 'no please papa no.' Friends, his innocence... This innocence makes me sad even today. Sunny, love you my son," Dharmendra captioned his post.

Check it out:

My most innocent son, I wanted to photograph him without towel. Poor Sunny said,noooooo please papa noooooooo. Friends, His innocence......this innocence......makes me..............sad even today. Sunny, love you my son. Good luck for PPDKPpic.twitter.com/4iYm4lwAVS — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 1, 2019

This is not the first time Dharmendra has shared a throwback picture of his elder son. On August 30, the Rakhwala actor posted an adorable picture of one-year-old Sunny Deol with the caption, "Friends, look at Sunny, my darling son. One year old."

Friends, look at Sunnymy darling son. One year old. pic.twitter.com/udfmgaiF3f — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 30, 2019

On Father's Day, Dharmendra shared a throwback pic, which featured his father Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol (from his first marriage to Parkash Kaur).

Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur and from his first marriage, he has two sons (Sunny and Bobby) and two daughters Vijeeta and Ajeeta. He later got married to actress Hema Malini and they have two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Navaniat Singh's comedy-drama Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The film also featured Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and actress Kriti Kharbanda.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.