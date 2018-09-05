Dharmendra's Throwback Pic Featuring Co-Star Vinod Khanna Is Most Epic Ever

Dharmendra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: aapkadharam )

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared yet another throwback picture on his Instagram profile and we bet it will make you ROFL. On Wednesday, the 82-year-old actor treated his fans to an old picture, featuring his Farishtay co-star Vinod Khanna. Dressed in bright costumes, both the actors can be seen posing in a funny manner and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the major highlight of the picture is the duo's expressions. Dharmendra described the picture in the best possible way and wrote: "Our steps are so original and unique, even we couldn't repeat it!" Dharmendra's Instafam not only loved the picture but also the caption on his post. Comments such as "His face, expressions and his humor... 100% on point" and "You are so funny" were seen on the post.

"Don't tough guys dance?"

Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna co-starred in several Bollywood films in the Seventies and the Eighties, including Farishtay, The Burning Train, Rakhwala and Patthar Aur Payal among others.

Late actor Vinod Khanna was posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 65th National Film Awards earlier this year. Vinod Khanna, who was battling cancer, died at the age of 70 in a Mumbai hospital last year.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra keeps his fans engaged by sharing throwback pictures on Instagram. His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also make frequent appearances on their father's Instagram profile.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Navaniat Singh's comedy-drama Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The film also starred his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and actress Kriti Kharbanda.