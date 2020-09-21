All Hearts For Sunny And Bobby Deol's Throwback Pic

Bobby Deol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iambobbydeol)

Highlights The post was originally shared by a fan page

Bobby Deol reshared it on Instagram

He accompanied the post with a heart emoji

Bobby Deol, who has been garnering a whole lot of love for his performance in web-series Aashram, shared a million-dollar throwback post featuring his brother Sunny Deol on Monday. The actor, 51, posted a picture collage, originally shared by a fan club, on his Instagram profile and accompanied it with a red heart emoji. The picture collage features a coloured and a black and white photo of Sunny and Bobby Deol arranged aesthetically. The photos feature the Deol brothers sporting sleeveless t-shirts and looking at the camera. Bobby Deol's post received a whole lot of love from his colleagues from the film industry and his fans.

Check it out here:

Sunny and Bobby Deol are veteran actor Dharmendra's children with his first wife Prakash Kaur, whom he married in 1954. The couple are also parents to daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta. Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini in 1979. Esha and Ahana Deol are the daughters of Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Last month, Dharmendra shared an epic throwback photo of Sunny and Bobby Deol. Take a look:

Sunny, Bob engrossed in something very interesting pic.twitter.com/8znpfPHmB7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 8, 2020

In terms of work, Sunny Deol is best-known for featuring in movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Big Brother, Damini, Darr, Border, Karz, and Tridev. He co-starred with brother Bobby Deol in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana film series and Poster Boys. After acting, he ventured into politics.

Bobby Deol was last seen in web-series Aashram, which is directed by Prakash Jha. His film Class Of '83 also released last month on Netflix. In the film, which is set in 1983, Bobby Deol plays the role of policeman Vijay Singh, who trains a group of aspiring Mumbai Police candidates to take down a notorious gangster in Mumbai.