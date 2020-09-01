With Two Back-To-Back Releases, Bobby Deol Writes Of 'Most Cherished Reward'

Bobby Deol shared this image. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

An "overwhelmed" Bobby Deol, who had two OTT releases back-to-back recently, shared a thank you note for his fans on his Instagram profile on Tuesday. The 51-year-old actor shared a picture which had stills from his film Class Of 83 (which released on streaming giant Netflix) and his web-series Aashram ( streaming on MX Player). Bobby Deol wrote in his caption: "Overwhelmed with the love and affection showered on me." This acceptance and appreciation will be my most cherished reward ... Love you all." The actor aroused a sense of curiosity in his fans and he signed off the post saying, "Excited for more to come... Love, love, love."

Class Of '83, directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, marked Bobby Deol's debut in the digital arena. The film showcases the journey of a cop shunted to a punishment posting as the dean of the police academy, who trains five best candidates to bring down the corrupt officials backed by some of the most-wanted criminals.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 but he praised Bobby Deol's performance and wrote: "The set-up is drearily familiar, but Bobby Deol springs a surprise with his unfussy impersonation of a stolid, righteous policeman who runs afoul of his corrupt political boss."

Meanwhile,Aashram, which marked Prakash Jha's digital debut as a director, showcases the story of a spiritual leader named Baba Nirala of Kashipur, his cult, and his transformation from a Godman to a conman.

Reviewing Aashram for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave the "bingeworthy" series 3 stars out of 5 stars and wrote: "There is no denying that Prakash Jha's digital debut is ambitious, provocative and action-packed. It has an incessant, eyeball-grabbing crackle to it."