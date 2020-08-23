Here's What Esha Deol Tweeted After Watching Brother Bobby Deol's Class Of '83

Bobby Deol in a still from the film. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

Highlights Class of '83 is streaming on Netflix

"Loved the film," tweeted Esha Deol

The film has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan

Bobby Deol's film Class Of '83, which recently released on the streaming giant Netflix, got a big shout out from the actor's friends and family, among them was also his sister Esha Deol. On Saturday, the Dhoom actress tweeted a poster of Class Of '83 and wrote: "Congratulations Bobby Deol. Loved the film." As of now the actor hasn't responded to Esha's tweet but we would love to see his reaction. Esha Deol is Bollywood veteran Dharmendra's daughter with actress Hema Malini. The couple are also parents to Ahana Deol, while Sunny and Bobby Deol - both actors - and Vijeeta and Ajeeta, are Dharmendra's children with Parkash Kaur.

Read Esha Deol's tweet here:

Class Of '83, directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Hitesh Bhojraj, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Para, Ninad Mahajani, Prithvik Pratap and Annup Sonii in pivotal roles. An adaptation of Hussain Zaidi's book of the same name, Class of '83, showcases the journey of a cop shunted to a punishment posting as the dean of the police academy, who trains five best candidates to bring down the corrupt officials backed by some of the most-wanted criminals.

The film opened to largely average reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "The set-up is drearily familiar, but Bobby Deol springs a surprise with his unfussy impersonation of a stolid, righteous policeman who runs afoul of his corrupt political boss (Annup Sonii, sure-footed all right but without much to do)."