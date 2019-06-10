Inside Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Brunch with Janhvi, Ananya, Karisma, Malaika

Maheep Kapoor posted this picture from Sonam Kapoor's party. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

A 'phenomenal' birthday bash was hosted for actress Sonam Kapoor at her parents Sunita and Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home on Sunday afternoon. Most of Sonam's relatives made it to the bash along with some of her close friends including Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Kunal Rawal and Varun Dhawan, among others. Sonam's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Mohit Marwah were all there. Sonam Kapoor looked fabulous in a shimmery pleated skirt paired with a white blazer top which she accessorised with a delicate necklace. She finished out her look with a bold red lip colour and messy hairdo. We loved that look, Sonam. Check out pictures of Sonam Kapoor's party guests from Sunday afternoon.

Millennial group including Janhvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi, cousin Shanaya and actress Ananya Panday looked uber-chic.

Karisma Kapoor picked a Prabal Gurung outfit while Malaika Arora looked stunning in a Rohit Bal saree accessorised with Tyaani jewellery comprising a choker and a maang teeka.

Maheep Kapoor shared several photos from the party on Instagram:

Here are some more stories posted by Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, take a closer look at Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Ananya's outfits. Janhvi opted for a white bodycon dress paired with strappy heels. Khushi looked chic in a floral printed dress while Shanaya also opted for a flowy printed outfit. Student Of The Year 2 star Ananya Panday added a pink blazer to her overall white look.

Here are pictures of the Kapoors arriving for the party.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor, 34, is filming The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.