Inside Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash With Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput And Others

Highlights
- Sidharth Malhotra turned 34 on Wednesday
- Sonakshi, Jacqueline and Tara Sutaria were also on the guest list
- Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor also attended the party
Sidharth Malhotra turned 34 on Wednesday and he did it in style. The actor hosted a grand party at his Mumbai residence on Tuesday night, which was attended by the who's who of the film industry. Bollywood stars put their most fashionable foot forward at the party. Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan and Mira Rajput lead the celeb roll call. That's not it, the guest list also comprised Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur. For his special day, birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra opted for a casual black t-shirt and matching pants.
Here are the pictures from Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash:
Sidharth's Baar Baar Dekho co-star Katrina Kaif made a chic statement in a yellow outfit and permed hair. Gauri Khan arrived solo at the party and so did Mira Rajput. Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon looked stunning in black outfits.
Here are some more pictures from last night:
Sidharth's Ittefaq co-star Sonakshi Sinha was dressed in a blue outfit. Jacqueline Fernandez, who has worked with Sidharth in films like Brothers and A Gentleman, looked pretty in a pink dress. Tara Sutaria, who will be seen sharing screen space with the Ek Villain actor in Marjaavaan, opted for a classic white dress. Kriti Sanon was also photographed arriving at the party.
The men's section was well-represented by Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Kapoor, designer Rohit Bal and Angad Bedi, whose plus one for the party was his wife Neha Dhupia.
Karan Johar, who gave Sidharth his big Bollywood break in the 2012 film Student Of The Year, wouldn't have missed his protege's birthday party for the world.
Sidharth Malhotra's last release was the 2018 film Aiyaari. His line-up of films includes Jabariya Jodi opposite Parineeti Chopra and Marjaavaan, co-starring Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh.