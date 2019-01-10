PM Modi's Bollywood Selfie With Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Other Stars

Ranveer Singh took the picture with PM Modi and other stars

Highlights Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana were also there The filmmakers thanked PM Modi's GST change Issues concerning the film industry were discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation from the film industry on Thursday in New Delhi. Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and several others were a part of the delegation. Karan Johar shared details from the meeting on social media and wrote, "Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi today was an incredible opportunity." As per a statement, there were discussions on how the film industry played an important role in building a better nation and a better society through entertainment. Also, the issues concerning the film industry were discussed. The filmmakers thanked and acknowledged PM Modi's efforts in GST change and giving space to the industry to connect.

Karan Johar also added, "When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India. The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently."

Last month, a film delegation's meeting with PM Modi was criticised strongly over the exclusion of women from the panel, which included names like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, filmmakers Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ritesh Sidhwani and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi.