'Gear Up' For Parineeti Chopra And Sidharth Malhotra's Jabariya Jodi, Folks. Film Releases On...

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in a poster from Jabariya Jodi (Image courtesy ParineetiChopra)

Actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra announced the release date of their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi on Thursday. Parineeti and Sidharth announced the release date of the film - which is May 17, 2019 - on social media vis-a-vis a motion poster. The new motion poster features Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra enjoying the festival of Holi. "Hum aa rahe hai agle saal karne zabardast dhamaal! Gear up for Jabariya Jodi," Sidharth Malhotra captioned the photo. Directed by Prashant Singh, Ekta Kapoor produces it. "Jabariya release date!Zabardust aur ek dum mast. Gear up for Jabariya Jodi on May 17, 2019," Ekta Kapoor captioned the poster.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also retweeted the new poster of the film and wrote: "Break a leg! This ones going to be super! The high concept love story with lots of fun and super energy!"

Break a leg!!!! This ones going to be SUPER!!!! The high concept love story with lots of fun and super energy!!!! https://t.co/6rgzs9gMxm — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 6, 2018

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra had unveiled the first motion poster of Jabariya Jodi in August this year. Parineeti shared the poster on social media and captioned: "A surprise wedding you cannot afford to miss. Welcome to the surprise wedding of 2019."

Jabariya Jodi is reportedly based on pakadwa vivah, prevalent in parts of India. Pakadwa vivah is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

Jabariya Jodi is Parineeti Chopra's second collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra. Earlier, they had co-starred in Hasee Toh Phasee, which released in 2014. The actors are sharing the screen after a span of four years.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Namaste England opposite Arjun Kapoor. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Kesari are some of her upcoming films.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for Maarjaavan, which also features Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.