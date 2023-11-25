Inside Shilpa Shetty's Bangkok Diaries: 'At Peace When One With Nature'

Image instagrammed by Shilpa. (Courtesy: ShilpaShetty)

Please don't disturb Shilpa Shetty. She is currently having a blast in Bangkok. How do we know, you ask? Just look at her Instagram timeline. Shilpa has been posting pictures and videos from the exotic vacation. In her latest video, Shilpa, dressed in her casual best, is enjoying her time near a water body. She also points at the fish and tortoise. At one point, Shilpa gives them food. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “At peace when one with nature.” For hashtags, Shilpa added, “#ThailandDiaries, #peace, #naturelovers, #happysoul, #gratitude.”

Before this, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her time inside a mall. In the video, she is seen riding an electric scooter tech luggage. Super cool, isn't it? Along with the post, Shilpa wrote, “Holler for the stroller.”

Shilpa Shetty also gave us a glimpse of Bangkok's nightlife. She poured her heart out in the caption. It read, “What a HIGH. Thank you for all the love... had the best time ever.”

Shilpa Shetty recently celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary with Raj Kundra. On the special day, Shilpa shared a montage on Instagram and wrote, “14 years. Love you, my Cookie. You are MY happy place.”

Shilpa Shetty also gave a shout-out to Raj Kundra after the release of his debut film UT69. Along with a clip from the film, Shilpa wrote, “My dearest Cookie, I know I say many things… but, this is something I want you to remember! YOU are special & brave, and I am soooo proud of you. Many people go through hardships… some become cynical, some bitter, & some even change. What is admirable is how YOU have taken it all in your stride and embraced life's journey with positivity. UT69 celebrates the human spirit and shows how one can turn adversities into strength. You're a living example of that. We all have our journeys - and you have endured yours with faith and patience.” UT69 was released on November 3.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sukhee.



