Inside Sukhee Screening: Rekha And Shilpa Shetty's Moments Steal The Limelight

Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa with Rekha (R)

Shilpa Shetty's family drama Sukhee is slated to release in theatres on Friday. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a special screening of the movie on Thursday in Mumbai. Shilpa Shetty, dressed in a red ensemble, was all smiles for the camera. Shilpa's mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty marked their presence. Among the other guests, Rekha stole the limelight at the screening. Govinda with his family, Kartik Aaryan, Bhagyashree with son Abhimanyu Dassani, Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shabana Azmi, Neelam Kothari Soni with husband Sameer Soni attended the screening in style.

Starting with Shilpa Shetty's OOTN. The actor made bhangra pose for the shutterbugs.

Rekha turned up in her signature Kanjivaram saree. Rekha and Shilpa Shetty were in chatty mood. They smiled for the camera. They were captured at their candid best.

Kartik Aaryan attended the screening. He chose a white shirt for the event.

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked stunning as ever. She chose a black dress for the event.

Pooja Hegde wore a white cropped top with pants. She was all smiles for the camera.

Shilpa Shetty was pictured with Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor.

Neelam Kothari Soni and Sameer Soni came to cheer for Shilpa Shetty.

Here comes Shilpa's mother and sister Shamita Shetty.

Shabana Azmi attended the screening in her casual best.

Meet the cast of Sukhee - Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh with Shilpa Shetty

Kusha Kapila showed her style at the screening.

Bhagyashree with son Abhimanyu Dassani came to attend the screening.

Govinda, wife Sunita Ahuja and son Yashvardan Ahuja came to attend the screening. They also visited Shilpa's Ganesh puja a couple of days back.

The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy. Sukhee marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. Sukhee stars Shilpa Shetty, Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Nitanshi Goel, Kiran Kumar. Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. She will also act in KD-The Devil as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt.