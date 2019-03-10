Inside Sayyeshaa Segal And Arya's Pre-Wedding Bash With Allu Arjun, Suriya And Jyothika

Allu Arjun with Sayyeshaa and Arya at their pre-wedding bash. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

After a grand sangeet ceremony, a pre-wedding bash was hosted for actor couple Sayyeshaa Segal and Arya at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace on March 9. The couple will get married on March 10. Sayyeshaa Segal and Arya shared pictures of themselves from their pre-wedding bash on their respective Instagram pages. Sayyesha, grandniece of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar, captioned her post, "My love forever" and tagged Arya, who in turn wrote: "Forever and ever." Fan clubs got hold of inside pictures from the pre-wedding bash featuring Allu Arjun, Suriya and Jyothika at the do.

Arya played villain opposite Allu Arjun in Varudu while Arya and Suriya co-starred in like Avan Ivan. Arya, Suriya and Sayyeshaa are also co-starring in work-in-progress film Kaappaan slated for October 2019 release.

Here are pictures from Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's pre-wedding bash:

Meanwhile, a spectacular sangeet ceremony was held in Hyderabad on March 9, which was attended by Saira Banu, Sanjay Dutt, Farida Jalal and Khushi Kapoor among others. Singer Preety Bhalla, who performed live at the sangeet, shared these pictures, which are now viral:

Here are more photos from Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's sangeet:

Sayyeshaa debuted on the big screen with Telugu film Akhil (2015) and then featured in 2016's Shivaay. She is the daughter of actor producer Sumeet Saigal and actress Shaheen Banu (Maha-Sangram and Ayee Milan Ki Raat), niece of Saira Banu. Sumeet and Shaheen were married from 1990 to 2003.

Arya has starred in films like Arinthum Ariyamalum (also his debut film), Naan Kadavul, Madrasapattinam, Raja Rani and Arrambam.

Sayyeshaa Segal and Arya met while filming Ghajinikanth, which released in 2018.