Sayyeshaa, Saira Banu And Dilip Kumar's Grandniece, Is Marrying Actor Arya: Reports

Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya in Ghajinikanth. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sayyeshaa and Arya will reportedly marry as per Muslim traditions Sayyeshaa is the daughter of Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu She is best-known for her role in Ajay Devgn's Shivaay

Actress Sayyeshaa Saigal, grandniece of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar, is all set to marry Tamil actor Arya in March, reports Manorama Online. Several web portals, including News18 and India Today, added that Sayyeshaa and Arya will marry as per Muslim traditions. They will get married in Hyderabad on March 9 and the wedding will be followed by a grand reception, as per the reports. Sayyeshaa, best-known for her role in Ajay Devgn's Shivaay, reportedly met Arya while filming Ghajinikanth, which released in 2018. They are currently filming Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand and produced by Lyca Productions.

Sayyeshaa Saigal debuted on the big screen with Telugu film Akhil (2015) and then featured in 2016's Shivaay. In 2017, she debuted in Tamil film industry with Vanamagan and has also starred in films like Kadaikutty Singam and Junga.

Sayyeshaa is the daughter of actor producer Sumeet Saigal and actress Shaheen Banu (Maha-Sangram and Ayee Milan Ki Raat), niece of Saira Banu. Sumeet and Shaheen were married from 1990 to 2003.

Meanwhile, Arya debuted in Tamil cinema with Arinthum Ariyamalum in 2005. He went on to star in Naan Kadavul, Madrasapattinam, Raja Rani and Arrambam. He debuted in Telugu films as a villain opposite Allu Arjun in Varudu. He also made Malayalam film Double Barrel and Rajaratha in Kannada.

In 2018, Arya also featured in a Tamil matchmaking show Enga Veetu Mapillai (made on the lines of The Bachelor) but he refused to marry either of the two finalists.