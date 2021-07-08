Saira Banu's Grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal Remembers Dilip Kumar: 'Blessed To Have Spent My Childhood With The Legend'

Sayyeshaa shared this throwback photo of Dilip Kumar (courtesy sayyeshaa)

Highlights Dilip Kumar died in Mumbai on July 7 at the age of 98

Sayyeshaa Saigal remembered Dilip Kumar in a throwback post

"For me he will always remain my warm-hearted Phuponana," she wrote

The world will remember Dilip Kumar as a cinema legend but for his grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal, the late actor will always remain her "Phuponana". On July 7, an era ended with Dilip Kumar's death in Mumbai. He was 98. Saira Banu's grandniece, actress Sayyeshaa Saigal, remembered Dilip Kumar with a heart-warming post and a bunch of childhood memories. Mourning her granduncle, Sayyeshaa took a trip down memory lane and zeroed in on one of her favourite throwback photos with Dilip Kumar. In her tribute post to Dilip Kumar, Sayyeshaa Saigal wrote: "I'm blessed to have spent so much of my childhood with the legend who the world knows as Dilip Kumar."

In her emotional post, Sayyeshaa poured her heart out and added: "For me he will always remain my warm-hearted Phuponana, with whom I sang and danced, learnt so much from and loved to bits! It's an end of an era!" Sayyeshaa's post is a throwback photo of a younger version of herself dancing with the legendary actor.

In 2019, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar had attended their grandniece's wedding in Hyderabad - Sayyeshaa Saigal got married to actor Arya in March that year. Photos of Saira Banu dancing with her niece Shaheen Banu (mother of Sayyeshaa) during the wedding festivities went crazy viral. Dilip Kumar was also spotted in Sayyeshaa's wedding photos, in which he was seen blessing the couple.

Sayyeshaa Saigal is the daughter of actor producer Sumeet Saigal and actress Shaheen Banu (Maha-Sangram and Ayee Milan Ki Raat), niece of Saira Banu. Sumeet and Shaheen separated in 2003. Sayyeshaa debuted on the big screen with 2015's Telugu film Akhil. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's 2016 movie Shivaay. Sayyeshaa Saigal was last seen in Kannada movie Yuvarathnaa.