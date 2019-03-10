Pic Of Saira Banu Dancing At Grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal's Sangeet Is Now Viral

Saira Banu photographed at Sayyeshaa Saigal's sangeet in Hyderabad. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sayyeshaa Saigal, grandniece of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar, is all set to marry Tamil actor Arya on March 10 but before that a picture from their sangeet ceremony, in which Saira Banu can be seen dancing, took over the Internet. Singer Preety Bhalla, who performed live at the sangeet ceremony held on Friday night, posted pictures and in one we spotted Saira Banu dancing to her heart's content with her niece Shaheen Banu (mother of the bride) and actress Anju Mahendroo. The picture of Saira Banu dancing to her heart's content is now viral. We also spotted Sridevi's daughter Khushi at the sangeet. On Saturday, a pre-wedding bash was hosted for Sayyeshaa and Arya, which was attended by south actors such as Allu Arjun, Suriya and Jyothika but more on that later.

Take a look at Saira Banu dancing at her grandniece's sangeet

Here are more photos from the sangeet ceremony:

Meanwhile, Sayyeshaa, who is best-known for her role in Ajay Devgn's Shivaay, and Arya, who is an established actor in Tamil cinema, shared photos from their aforementioned pre-wedding bash which was held at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace on their respective Instagram pages with similar captions. "My love forever," Sayyeshaa wrote tagging Arya, who in turn wrote: "Forever and ever." Fan clubs got hold of inside pictures featuring Allu Arjun, Suriya and Jyothika at the do.

Here are all the lovely pictures from Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's pre-wedding bash :

Sayyeshaa Segal and Arya met while filming Ghajinikanth, which released in 2018. They are currently filming Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand and produced by Lyca Productions.