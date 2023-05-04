Inside Sanya Malhotra's New House. See Griha Pravesh Pics

Sanya Malhotra shared this image. (courtesy: sanyamalhotra_)

Congratulations are in order for Sanya Malhotra. The actress, who bought a new house, shared glimpses from her griha pravesh ceremony on her Instagram stories on Wednesday. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen stepping into the house. "Naya ghar," Sanya Malhotra captioned that picture. She also posted a couple of shots from the puja on her Instagram stories. For the ceremony, Sanya Malhotra was dressed in her festive best - she wore an off white saree.

See the photos from Sanya Malhotra's griha pravesh here:

Sanya Malhotra also shared pictures of her OOTD for the day - an off-white saree that she paired with a printed green blouse. Sanya's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh commented "Love" on the post. Check out her post here:

Sanya Malhotra has an impressive line-up of films. Her next projects is The Great Indian Kitchen Hindi remake with Harman Baweja and Meghna Gulzar's film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. She will also feature in Netflix's Kathal. The actress was last seen in HIT - The First Case with Rajkummar Rao. She also starred in Love Hostel, co-starring Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey.

After starring in Dangal, Sanya Malhotra featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha, co-starring Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover. She also starred in the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao. She was also a part of Meenakshi Sundareshwar.