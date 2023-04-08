'Forever Fan Girl' Sanya Malhotra Dancing To Shah Rukh Khan's 90s Hit. Watch

Sanya Malhotra in a still from the video. (courtesy: sanyamalhotra_)

Forever fangirl alert. Courtesy: Sanya Malhotra. The actress has announced that she is a big time Shah Rukh Khan fan. BTW, who isn't? After all, we are talking about the ever-charming SRK. Sanya has shared a video from one of her dance sessions. She, along with her group, are grooving to the super hit song Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen from the film Baazigar. Do you have to mention that the original song featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol? Along with the dance video, Sanya has written a caption that screamed relatable from a mile and a half away. “If you are an OG 90's kid, you won't be able to not dance. Forever fangirl alert.”

Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in Sam Bahadur. The film is a biopic of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It also stars Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The Meghna Gulzar directorial will hit the theatres on December 1. On Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's birthday anniversary earlier this week, Sanya extended her heart-left tribute on Instagram. Sharing a clip, she wrote, “Remembering Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his 109th Birth Anniversary. Thank you for being born. #SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023.”

Meghna Gulzar too dropped a note on Instagram to mark the birth anniversary. Sharing the same video, the filmmaker wrote, “Thank you for being born, Field Marshal Sam HFJ Manekshaw MC. For our country and its history. For our Army and our Defence Forces. And for us. Team #SamBahadur #SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023.”

\Sam Bahadur is currently in its post-production stage. The shooting was completed in March. The makers also organised a party to celebrate the wrap up. Sanya Malhotra dropped snippets of the celebration on Instagram and wrote, “It's a wrap #SamBahadur…I feel lucky to have worked with the best people. Can't wait to share this journey with all of you on 1st December 2023.”

In Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the titular role.