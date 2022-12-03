Sam Bahadur Star Vicky Kaushal Poses With Sam Manekshaw's Statue

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal is back with another interesting post on social media. It has a connection to his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. The Raazi actor who will be seen playing the lead role in Sam Bahadur, a biopic based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, has shared a picture of himself. Vicky is seen posing next to a statue of Sam Manekshaw. Dressed in a black hoodie, Vicky Kaushal amped up his look with a cap and black sunglasses. For the caption, he wrote, “SAM.” The Meghna Gulzar directorial is all set to hit theatres in December next year. Meanwhile, impressed with the picture, Vicky's fans bombarded the comment section with red heart and fire emojis.

Take a look:

Previously, Vicky Kaushal shared a post revealing the release date of Sam Bahadur. In the clip, he is seen in uniform, with his back facing the camera with two columns of soldiers on either side of him. The video concludes with the text, “In cinemas. 01.12.2023.” He wrote, “365 days to go...#SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023.”

Vicky Kaushal seems very excited about Sam Bahadur.After working “relentlessly” for over two months in five cities, he shared a post featuring pictures and videos from the sets of the film. This is to mark the schedule wrap of the movie. In the very first picture, Vicky is seen smiling with the director Meghna Gulzar. The duo are wearing pullovers with “Sam Bahadur” written on them. The next pictures and a video show the team of Sam Bahadur celebrating the schedule wrap. Vicky wrote, “After more than two months of relentless work across five cities…It's a schedule wrap for the bahadurs. Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making Sam Bahadur.”

Giving us some glimpses of the prep work for Sam Bahadur,Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of the script along with a diary and pen, and a few pictures of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. “Here we go… Prep starts,” Vicky added.

Sam Bahadur will also star Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky Kaushal revealed that through a special birthday post for Meghna Gulzar, last year. Welcoming Sanya and Fatima to the team, Vicky wrote, “It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director Meghna Gulzar's birthday and welcome the leading ladies Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi to the Sam Bahadur family.”

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw widely known as Sam Manekshaw and Sam Bahadur. Vicky Kaushal will be playing the titular role whereas, Sanya Malhotra will play Silloo Manekshaw, Field Marshal Sam Bahadur's wife. Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.