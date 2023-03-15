Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Sanya Malhotra Wrapped Sam Bahadur With A Party

Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vicky Kaushal at Sam Bahadur wrap-up bash

And it's a wrap for Sam Bahadur. Bollywood stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vicky Kaushal added stardust to the wrap-up party of their upcoming autobiographical drama, Sam Bahadur. This film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, about one of India's greatest war heroes, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, completed its shooting following which its star cast and director Meghna Gulzar threw a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Vicky Kaushal, who plays late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film, made an entry in a casual black hoodie and teamed it with a cap. His two leading ladies, Sanya and Fatima were dressed in their festive best. Sanya looked lovely in a ruffled-off shoulder white dress while Fatima made heads turn in a shimmery black dress. Sanya will portray late Field Marshal Sam Maneksha's wife, Silloo. Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie. Meghna Gulzar also made an appearance in a lovely green kurta.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the event: