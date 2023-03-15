Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Sanya Malhotra Wrapped Sam Bahadur With A Party

And it's a wrap for Sam Bahadur. Bollywood stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vicky Kaushal added stardust to the wrap-up party of their upcoming autobiographical drama, Sam Bahadur. This film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, about one of India's greatest war heroes, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, completed its shooting following which its star cast and director Meghna Gulzar threw a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Vicky Kaushal, who plays late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film, made an entry in a casual black hoodie and teamed it with a cap. His two leading ladies, Sanya and Fatima were dressed in their festive best. Sanya looked lovely in a ruffled-off shoulder white dress while Fatima made heads turn in a shimmery black dress. Sanya will portray late Field Marshal Sam Maneksha's wife, Silloo. Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie. Meghna Gulzar also made an appearance in a lovely green kurta.
Take a look at some of the pictures from the event:
Some pictures from the party were also shared by Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sharing two images, one with Vicky Kaushal and Fatima and another with Meghna, Sanya wrote, "It's a wrap. I feel lucky to have worked with the best people. Can't wait to share this journey with all of you on 1st December 2023". Take a look at the post here:
Fatima Sana Shaikh shared some pictures from last night as well with the cast and the director. In her last slide, she also gave the fans a glimpse of the teaser of the film. Sharing the images, she wrote, "And it's a wrap!! ". Take a look at Fatima's post here.
Notably, this is the second time that Vicky Kaushal has teamed up with Meghna Gulzar for a project. Earlier, they had worked together in the film Raazi, also featuring Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Raazi is an also an autobiographical film about an Indian spy who gets married into a Pakistani family to provide intel to the Indian intelligence about the possibility of a marine war.
Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal had shared an update from the sets of his upcoming film, Sam Bahadur. Vicky shared a picture with team Sam Bahadur and wrote, " Shooting on #ArmyDay with the Army. Warmest wishes on the 75th Army Day to All Ranks from Team Sam Bahadur."
Take a peek:
Before this, Vicky Kaushal had updated us about the shoot location. The film, which went on floors in August last year, has been shot in nine cities and how the crew has reached "city number 10". Along with a selfie clicked inside an aircraft, the actor wrote, "Touchdown city no.10... Time to meet Sam again."
Sam Bahadur will hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film also featured Renuka Shahane in a pivotal role. The film, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.