Inside Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani's Star Studded Wedding Reception Party. See Pics

Actor Anil Kapoor's daughter, film producer Rhea Kapoor, got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday night and hosted a grand wedding reception for her near and dear ones on Monday. Going by the pictures that have gone viral on the Internet, it is safe to say that the reception party is a star-studded affair. The bride's father, actor Anil Kapoor, is one of the main attractions of the wedding reception party. At 64, Anil Kapoor looks dapper in a yellow kurta in the viral pictures. Among others, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor was also pictured at the event. Pulling off the adorable princess that she is, Khushi Kapoor went for a beautiful flowy white dress. She looked mesmerising as she posed for the shutterbugs present outside the wedding reception party.

Check out some pictures here:

We also got a glimpse of the bride's cousin brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, who looks as handsome as ever in a formal blue suit and a white shirt underneath. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor was also photographed outside the venue. She looked as cute as a button in a purple dress. Anil Kapoor's brother, actor Sanjay Kapoor, also attended the party with his family. Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and their son Jahaan Kapoor posed for the mediapersons present outside the wedding reception venue. While Maheep Kapoor opted for an ivory gown, Sanjay Kapoor went with an all black look for the event.

Here are some more pictures from the wedding reception party:

Some of the most high-profile guests that were pictured at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding reception party are fashion designer Masaba Gupta and filmmaker Farah Khan. Masaba Gupta arrived at the party in a chic white crop top which she paired with knee-slit jeans. Farah Khan, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in a traditional blue suit.

As mentioned above, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday night. Besides being a film producer, Rhea Kapoor is also a fashion stylist (mainly for her sister, actress Sonam Kapoor). She has co-produced films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017.

Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor on the 2010 film Aisha.