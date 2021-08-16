'Had Stomach Flips': Rhea Kapoor Shares First Pic After Marrying Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani. (courtesy: rheakapoor

Anil Kapoor's daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor got married to longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night, in the presence of a few family members. She got married at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence. Two days later, she shared first picture from her wedding festivities and she wrote a beautiful caption to go with it. "12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you're my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be. I'll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life."

Rhea Kapoor listed the "loves" of her life and they are, (no points for guessing) Karan Boolani, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Rhea Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor and jewelry designer Sunita Kapoor, besides being a film producer, is also a stylist (largely for her sister Sonam Kapoor). She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017.

Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor on the 2010 film Aisha, which starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. He has been photographed with the Kapoors on several occasions, including fam-jams and family functions.