From Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani's Wedding. See Pics Of The Newlywed Couple

Film producer Rhea Kapoor married longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday night in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place at her father Anil Kapoor's bungalow in Juhu and was attended by family members and a few close friends. The newlywed couple, who managed to keep the wedding a hush-hush affair for the longest time, were photographed together leaving Anil Kapoor's house. They were accompanied by Karan's sister Karishma Boolani. The bride wore read, while the groom picked a cream outfit. Later, Anil Kapoor was photographed distributing sweets to the paparazzi gathered outside his house.

The attendees at Rhea Kapoor's wedding included her cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Shanaya's parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor arrived with their son Jahaan. Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor and brother-in-law Anand Ahuja happily posed together.

Rhea Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor and jewelry designer Sunita Kapoor. Actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are Rhea's siblings. Apart from being a film producer, she is also a stylist (largely for her sister Sonam Kapoor). She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017.

Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor on the 2010 film Aisha, which starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. He has been photographed with the Kapoors on several occasions, including fam-jams and family functions.