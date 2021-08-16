'Biggest Blockbuster': Anil Kapoor's Hot Take On Daughter Rhea's Wedding

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor shared a post in which he described his family as "the biggest blockbuster ever." He posted a picture from daughter Rhea's wedding, which took place recently. He also shared a family photo, which features his wife Sunita Kapoor, daughters Sonam and Rhea, son-in-laws Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. He captioned the post: "And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...With our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed."

See Anil Kapoor's post here:

Anil Kapoor's daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor got married to longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night, in the presence of a few family members. She shared this post from her wedding on Monday:

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a big, fat wedding in May 2018, which was a star-studded affair. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple were staying in London for over a year. Sonam returned to Mumbai a few weeks ago.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got married in 1984. The couple first met on the sets of Meri Jung. Their daughter Sonam Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress. Their middle child Rhea is a film producer and runs an apparel brand Rheson with sister Sonam. The couple's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is also a Bollywood actor.

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Last year, he also featured in Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.