Ahead Of Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani's Reported Wedding, The Scene Outside Anil Kapoor's Juhu Bungalow

Rhea Kapoor is reportedly all set to get married with her long-time beau Karan Boolani today. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, who are rather guarded about their personal life, managed to keep their wedding news a secret until recently. Rhea Kapoor's sister Sonam Kapoor, and her husband Anand Ahuja, recently flew into Mumbai from London, just in time for the festivities. In addition to the reports about their wedding, the paparazzi spotted some activity outside Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow, where the festivities are said to be taking place today. On Friday evening, Anil Kapoor's house was spotted being decorated with lights - it appears to be a close-knit ceremony. Karan Boolani was also spotted leaving Anil Kapoor's home on Friday night.

Ahead of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding, here's the scene outside Anil Kapoor's Juhu Bungalow.

Outside Anil Kapoor's home on Saturday

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been together for over 13 years and often trend for their loved up posts for each other. Aisha, starring her sister Sonam Kapoor, was Rhea Kapoor's first film as a producer while Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director for the movie. In her birthday wish for Karan Boolani last year, Rhea Kapoor had written: "13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I've known you forever."

Professionally, Rhea Kapoor is the stylist behind her sister Sonam Kapoor's stunning looks. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. Karan Boolani is very much part of the Kapoors' family festivities. Karan Boolani also collaborated with Anil Kapoor as one of the executive producers of the Netflix show Selection Day.