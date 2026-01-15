Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Beach Gateway On Daughter Malti Marie's Fourth Birthday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie's fourth birthday with food, friends, and sea. On Wednesday, Nick shared a carousel featuring himself, Priyanka, and Malti Marie, treating fans to glimpses of their luxurious stay in Turks and Caicos. The pictures scream love and togetherness.

In the first picture, Nick, Priyanka, and Malti Marie enjoy time by the sea. In the next, Nick turns photographer for Priyanka while holding Malti Marie. The carousel includes a slice of half-eaten cake with the number 4 candle resting on the plate. The other pictures offer a sneak peek into their food-filled and luxurious stay at the Airbnb.

Sharing the pictures, Nick wrote, "Grateful for some quality family time in paradise. Thank you to @airbnb for the perfect Turks and Caicos stay."

The internet poured love into the comments section.

One user wrote, "Well deserved time off with family!"

Another wrote, "This family is perfect."

Another wrote, "Hope you had the best time!!!!"

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Bluff. The trailer for the film released yesterday. Prior to the release, Priyanka and Nick made a joint appearance at the 83rd Golden Globes.

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff stars Priyanka Chopra as a fierce mother who will go to any extent to protect her family.

The film is produced by AGBO Studios and backed by Amazon MGM Studios, marking another collaboration between the studio and Priyanka after Citadel.

The Bluff is set to release on Prime Video on February 25.

Also Read | The Bluff Trailer: Ferocious Mother Priyanka Chopra Is On A Killing Spree