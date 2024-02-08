Inside Pics: Orry, Renee Sen, Munawar Faruqui And Others At A Party

Inside photos from the party. (courtesy: orryunseen)

It was a night to remember for Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and friends. A party hosted in Mumbai was a starry affair and the pictures from it are trending a great deal on social media. A fan page dedicated to Orry on Instagram shared these photos, which were later re-posted by the Internet sensation on his Instagram stories. In one the pictures, Orry can be seen posing with Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen. In another, he was accompanied by Munawar Faruqui, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. In another frame, Orry is seen posing with filmmaker Collin D'Cunha. Another frame features Orry posing with Suraj Nambiar, Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The post was captioned, "About last night w/ his cool new friends."

Check out the viral photos from the party here:

Meanwhile, Renee Sen shared photos from the party on her Instagram profile on Thursday. Renee can be seen posing with Orry in the pictures. She simply added a sparkles and a white emoji to her post. No caption needed.

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah and Renee - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi.

Orry, who is spotted at almost all celebrity parties in Mumbai, made his Koffee With Karan 8 debut this year. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Orry spoke about his brand strategy of his "downfall, comeback," about his 3 doppelgangers and a lot more.