About Last Night's Party: Munawar Faruqui- Renee Sen, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni, Orry And Other Guests

Guests pictured at the party last night.

Another day, another party for Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. A party was hosted in Mumbai last night and it was attended by popular names in the Indian entertainment industry. Munawar Faruqui posed for the paparazzi as he checked into the party. He was pictured with Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen. Is it even a party without Orry in attendance? Orry too received an invite to the party. Other guests at the party included Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, actors Vaani Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Mandira Bedi.

Munawar Faruqui and Renee Sen pictured at the party.

Orry checked into the party like this.

Sussanne Khan's plus one was boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni.

Vaani Kapoor was probably the only star who ditched a white outfit and opted for striking black.

Tara Sutaria was pretty as ever.

Mandira Bedi was her usual stunning self.

Pooja Hegde posed for the paparazzi like this.

Turns out, Munawar Faruqui wasn't the only Bigg Boss participant at the party. Ayesha Khan, who was a wildcard contestant on the show, was pictured at the party. Nikki Tamboli, who was a part of Bigg Boss 14, was also present at the party.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma posed together at the party.

Munawar Faruqui took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a car after being declared the winner of Bigg Boss 17. The show was hosted by Salman Khan. Munawar, a stand comedian, was also the winner of the TV reality show Lock Upp (season 1).